Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 119-114 win over the Bucks (his most recent action) Butler put up 56 points and nine rebounds.

We're going to break down Butler's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 22.9 29.7 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 4.4 Assists 5.5 5.3 6.6 PRA 41.5 34.1 40.7 PR -- 28.8 34.1 3PM 1.5 0.6 1.4



Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 12.7% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 3.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.6 per game.

Butler's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Bucks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Conceding 113.3 points per game, the Bucks are the 14th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Bucks are 20th in the league, conceding 44.2 rebounds per game.

Conceding 23.9 assists per contest, the Bucks are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Bucks are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 41 56 9 2 3 1 0 4/22/2023 28 30 5 4 4 0 2 4/19/2023 28 25 3 3 2 0 2 4/16/2023 43 35 5 11 0 0 3 2/24/2023 21 23 2 1 1 0 0 2/4/2023 34 32 8 3 1 0 1 1/14/2023 27 16 4 1 0 0 0 1/12/2023 33 17 11 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.