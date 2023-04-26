As they prepare for Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24), the Miami Heat (44-38) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 26 at Fiserv Forum.

On Monday when these two teams last played, the Heat defeated the Bucks 119-114. In the Heat's win, Jimmy Butler recorded 56 points (and added nine rebounds and two assists), while Brook Lopez scored 36 in the loss for the Bucks.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Bam Adebayo C Questionable Hamstring 20.4 9.2 3.2 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable (Back)

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

Heat Season Insights

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.3 points, Miami is 19-6.

While the Heat are scoring 109.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their previous 10 games, amassing 119.1 a contest.

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from deep (27th in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 36.7%.

The Heat rank 25th in the league averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions.

