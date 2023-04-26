In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat meet.

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (45.6%).

Miami is 29-14 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 11th.

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow.

Miami is 19-6 when it scores more than 113.3 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat score 111.4 points per game at home, 3.9 more than on the road (107.5). Defensively they allow 110.2 per game, 0.9 more than away (109.3).

At home the Heat are picking up 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (23.8).

Heat Injuries