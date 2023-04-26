The Miami Heat are 11.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The point total is set at 220.5 in the matchup.

Heat vs. Bucks Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -11.5 220.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has played 38 games this season that finished with a point total over 220.5 points.
  • The average total for Miami's games this season is 219.3 points, 1.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.
  • The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
  • Miami has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +475.
  • Miami has an implied victory probability of 17.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Heat vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 50 61% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5
Heat 38 46.3% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has gone 7-3 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over nine times.
  • Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).
  • The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 113.3 points, Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 44-38 4-7 43-39
Heat 30-52 0-0 41-41

Heat vs. Bucks Point Insights

Bucks Heat
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
37-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-12
47-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-6
113.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
26-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

