The Miami Heat are 11.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The point total is set at 220.5 in the matchup.

Heat vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -11.5 220.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 38 games this season that finished with a point total over 220.5 points.

The average total for Miami's games this season is 219.3 points, 1.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.

The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.

Miami has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +475.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 17.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Heat vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 50 61% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5 Heat 38 46.3% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 7-3 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over nine times.

Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.3 points, Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 44-38 4-7 43-39 Heat 30-52 0-0 41-41

Heat vs. Bucks Point Insights

Bucks Heat 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 37-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 26-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.