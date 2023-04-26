In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will be looking for a win against Miami Heat.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Heat vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks' +298 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while allowing 113.3 per outing (14th in the league).

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

These two teams score 226.4 points per game combined, 6.4 more than this game's over/under.

These teams allow 223.1 points per game combined, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee is 44-34-4 ATS this season.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

