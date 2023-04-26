Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT
On Wednesday, Harold Ramirez (.447 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .371 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.
- Ramirez will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- In 72.2% of his 18 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this season (27.8%), leaving the park in 7.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 38.9% of his games this year, Ramirez has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 18 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.30 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
- Brown (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.09 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.09, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
