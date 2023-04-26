Gabe Vincent NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Bucks - April 26
The Miami Heat, Gabe Vincent included, will be in action at 9:30 PM on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's look at Vincent's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.
Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Bucks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|9.4
|10.8
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.1
|2.0
|Assists
|3.5
|2.5
|3.7
|PRA
|--
|14
|16.5
|PR
|--
|11.5
|12.8
|3PM
|2.5
|1.7
|2.3
Looking to bet on one or more of Gabe Vincent's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Bucks
- This season, he's put up 8.1% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.
- He's taken 5.1 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Vincent's opponents, the Bucks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.
- The Bucks are the 14th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 113.3 points per game.
- On the boards, the Bucks are ranked 20th in the NBA, conceding 44.2 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the Bucks are ranked fifth in the NBA, allowing 23.9 per game.
- The Bucks allow 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 11th-ranked in the NBA.
Gabe Vincent vs. the Bucks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/24/2023
|29
|10
|2
|8
|2
|0
|2
|4/22/2023
|18
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4/19/2023
|21
|16
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|4/16/2023
|33
|15
|2
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2/24/2023
|23
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/4/2023
|34
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1/14/2023
|40
|27
|3
|2
|5
|0
|5
|1/12/2023
|41
|28
|3
|6
|5
|0
|2
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Vincent or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.