The Miami Heat, Duncan Robinson included, will play at 9:30 PM on Wednesday versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 119-114 win versus the Bucks, Robinson totaled nine points.

With prop bets available for Robinson, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.4 9.2 Rebounds 2.5 1.6 2.1 Assists -- 1.1 1.3 PRA -- 9.1 12.6 PR -- 8 11.3 3PM 2.5 1.5 2.3



Duncan Robinson Insights vs. the Bucks

Robinson is responsible for taking 3.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.6 per game.

He's connected on 1.5 threes per game, or 6.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Robinson's opponents, the Bucks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Bucks are 14th in the NBA, conceding 113.3 points per game.

On the glass, the Bucks have given up 44.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the NBA.

The Bucks allow 23.9 assists per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.

Giving up 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Bucks are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 30 9 4 1 3 0 1 4/22/2023 24 20 3 2 5 0 0 4/19/2023 26 14 5 3 4 0 0 4/16/2023 6 3 1 0 1 0 0 2/24/2023 20 3 2 1 1 0 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.