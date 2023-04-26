On Wednesday, Christian Bethancourt (on the back of going 2-for-5 with two RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt has four doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .286.
  • Bethancourt is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
  • Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 10 of 14 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 28.6% of his games this year, and 7.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this year (42.9%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 57.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 21.4%.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 3.30 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
  • Brown makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In four games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.09 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.
