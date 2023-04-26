Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Christian Bethancourt (on the back of going 2-for-5 with two RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has four doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .286.
- Bethancourt is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 10 of 14 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a long ball in 28.6% of his games this year, and 7.4% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year (42.9%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 57.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 21.4%.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.30 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
- Brown makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.09 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.
