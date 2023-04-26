The Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) are monitoring just one player on the injury report heading into Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks (47-35) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, April 26 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks with Fubo!

The teams play once again after the Knicks defeated the Cavaliers 102-93 on Sunday. In the Knicks' win, Jalen Brunson recorded 29 points (and added six rebounds and six assists), while Darius Garland scored 23 in the losing effort for the Cavaliers.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0.0 0.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Quentin Grimes SG Questionable Shoulder 11.3 3.2 2.1 Jericho Sims C Out Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers score 112.3 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

Cleveland is 33-12 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Cavaliers have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 105.5 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 112.3 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Cleveland knocks down 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.3. It shoots 36.7% from deep while its opponents hit 36.8% from long range.

The Cavaliers' 113.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 10th in the NBA, and the 107.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank first in the league.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers allow.

New York is 39-23 when it scores more than 106.9 points.

In their previous 10 games, the Knicks are posting 112.0 points per contest, 4.0 fewer points than their season average (116).

New York makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 35.4% rate (19th in NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make, shooting 35.7% from deep.

The Knicks average 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in league), and give up 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in NBA).

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 202.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.