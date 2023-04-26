The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 3-1.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG

NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Cavaliers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 113 - Knicks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5.5)

Knicks (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (202.5)



The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 52.4% of the time, 2.5% more often than the Cavaliers (43-38-1) this season.

Cleveland (19-9-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (65.5%) than New York (3-4-2) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (33.3%).

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (44 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Cavaliers are 47-17, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Cleveland sports a top-five defense this season, ranking best in the league with 106.9 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranks 25th with 112.3 points scored per contest.

The Cavaliers rank 19th in the NBA with 24.9 assists per game.

So far this season, the Cavaliers are draining 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.7% (11th-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Cleveland in 2022-23, 62.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.1% of the team's made baskets) and 37.1% have been from beyond the arc (27.9%).

Knicks Performance Insights

At 116 points scored per game and 113.1 points conceded, New York is 11th in the league offensively and 12th defensively.

With 22.9 assists per game, the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA.

The Knicks make 12.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 11th and 19th, respectively, in the NBA.

In 2022-23, New York has taken 40% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 60% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of New York's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.9% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.