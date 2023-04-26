The Miami Heat, Caleb Martin included, hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Martin, in his most recent showing, had 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals in a 119-114 win over the Bucks.

In this piece we'll examine Martin's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.6 9.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 4.6 Assists -- 1.6 2.1 PRA -- 16 16 PR -- 14.4 13.9 3PM 1.5 1.2 0.9



Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 7.8% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 8.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Martin's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Bucks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Bucks give up 113.3 points per contest, 14th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Bucks are ranked 20th in the NBA, allowing 44.2 rebounds per game.

The Bucks allow 23.9 assists per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Bucks are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

Caleb Martin vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 25 12 9 1 2 0 2 4/22/2023 33 12 11 2 1 0 2 4/19/2023 29 15 1 6 2 0 1 4/16/2023 26 15 3 0 2 0 0 2/24/2023 26 17 5 1 2 3 0 2/4/2023 31 17 9 1 2 1 0

