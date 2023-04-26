Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Brandon Lowe (hitting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following a five-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Astros.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .235 with a double, six home runs and 11 walks.
- He ranks 121st in batting average, 78th in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- In 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%) Lowe has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- Looking at the 20 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (30.0%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this season (35.0%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (20.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 11 of 20 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|7
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.30).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 23 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Brown makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.09 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
