Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After going 2-for-5 in his last game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Luis Garcia) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has three doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while batting .313.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Diaz is batting .455 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 21 games this year, with at least two hits in 42.9% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 28.6% of his games this season, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.9% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 11 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.45 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 23 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Astros will send Garcia (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
