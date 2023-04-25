After going 2-for-5 in his last game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Luis Garcia) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has three doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while batting .313.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
  • Diaz is batting .455 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • Diaz has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 21 games this year, with at least two hits in 42.9% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 28.6% of his games this season, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 42.9% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored a run in 11 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 8
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 3.45 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 23 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • The Astros will send Garcia (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
