Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Wander Franco (.395 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Astros.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco is hitting .318 with 11 doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 14th in slugging.
- In 16 of 22 games this year (72.7%) Franco has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (31.8%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (18.2%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Franco has picked up an RBI in 45.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 11 games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Astros have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Garcia (1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .259 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.