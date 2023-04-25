Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to get the better of Luis Garcia, the Houston Astros' named starter, on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average 2.1 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 48 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .534 slugging percentage.

The Rays lead the majors with a .287 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (157 total, 6.8 per game).

The Rays have a league-leading .360 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest mark in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 2.72 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays average MLB's best WHIP (1.034).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/19/2023 Reds W 8-0 Away Drew Rasmussen Levi Stoudt 4/21/2023 White Sox W 8-7 Home Calvin Faucher Michael Kopech 4/22/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Shane McClanahan Dylan Cease 4/23/2023 White Sox W 4-1 Home Zach Eflin Lucas Giolito 4/24/2023 Astros W 8-3 Home Taj Bradley Jose Urquidy 4/25/2023 Astros - Home Drew Rasmussen Luis Garcia 4/26/2023 Astros - Home Calvin Faucher Hunter Brown 4/27/2023 White Sox - Away Shane McClanahan Dylan Cease 4/28/2023 White Sox - Away Zach Eflin Lucas Giolito 4/29/2023 White Sox - Away Taj Bradley Lance Lynn 4/30/2023 White Sox - Away Drew Rasmussen Mike Clevinger

