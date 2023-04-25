Rays vs. Astros: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros will meet on Tuesday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET, with Randy Arozarena and Kyle Tucker among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Bookmakers list the Rays as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +145 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).
Rays vs. Astros Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-175
|+145
|7.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Rays covered in its most recent game with a spread.
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have gone 20-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 90.9% of those games).
- Tampa Bay has won all 16 games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter.
- The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this matchup.
- Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by bookmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-7-3).
- The Rays have played four games with a set run line, and have covered them all.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-0
|6-3
|11-1
|9-2
|14-2
|6-1
