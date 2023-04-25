The Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros will meet on Tuesday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET, with Randy Arozarena and Kyle Tucker among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +145 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -175 +145 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays covered in its most recent game with a spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have gone 20-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 90.9% of those games).

Tampa Bay has won all 16 games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter.

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this matchup.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by bookmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-7-3).

The Rays have played four games with a set run line, and have covered them all.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-0 6-3 11-1 9-2 14-2 6-1

