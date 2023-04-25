Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Randy Arozarena (coming off going 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Astros.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 30 hits and an OBP of .418 to go with a slugging percentage of .600. All three of those stats are tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks sixth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in 19 of 22 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has homered in 22.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 22), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (59.1%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (22.7%).
- In 63.6% of his games this season (14 of 22), he has scored, and in four of those games (18.2%) he has scored more than once.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|12 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (62.5%)
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Astros have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.45).
- The Astros rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, one per game).
- Garcia (1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .259 batting average against him.
