On Tuesday, Randy Arozarena (coming off going 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 30 hits and an OBP of .418 to go with a slugging percentage of .600. All three of those stats are tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks sixth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in 19 of 22 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has homered in 22.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 22), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (59.1%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (22.7%).

In 63.6% of his games this season (14 of 22), he has scored, and in four of those games (18.2%) he has scored more than once.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 8 12 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%) 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings