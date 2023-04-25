Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Manuel Margot (.219 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is hitting .180 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- In 10 of 21 games this year, Margot has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Margot has driven in a run in six games this season (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In five games this year (23.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.45 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 23 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Garcia (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.14 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 5.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
