Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Luke Raley (.161 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has two doubles, four home runs and four walks while batting .188.
- Raley has had a base hit in eight of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this year, and 7.3% of his plate appearances.
- Raley has had an RBI in five games this year (29.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In four of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.45 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 23 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Garcia (1-2) takes the mound for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.14 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
