Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 1-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .333 with six doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 13 of 17 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 23.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 10 games this season (58.8%), including more than one RBI in 29.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 10 games this year (58.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (100.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (85.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (42.9%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (71.4%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.45 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, one per game).
- Garcia (1-2) takes the mound for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.14 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.