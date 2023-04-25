The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 1-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .333 with six doubles, four home runs and four walks.
  • Lowe has picked up a hit in 13 of 17 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • In 23.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe has driven home a run in 10 games this season (58.8%), including more than one RBI in 29.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 10 games this year (58.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (71.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 3.45 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, one per game).
  • Garcia (1-2) takes the mound for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.14 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
