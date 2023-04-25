Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Siri is available when the Tampa Bay Rays battle Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 25 against the Athletics) he went 1-for-4.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .318 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.
- Siri will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last outings.
- Siri has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit once.
- He has hit a long ball in two of six games played this year, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 83.3% of his games this year, Siri has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (50.0%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In four of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.45 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Garcia makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 5.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing batters.
