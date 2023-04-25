Jose Siri is available when the Tampa Bay Rays battle Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 25 against the Athletics) he went 1-for-4.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri is hitting .318 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.
  • Siri will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last outings.
  • Siri has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit once.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of six games played this year, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 83.3% of his games this year, Siri has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (50.0%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • In four of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Astros' 3.45 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Garcia makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 5.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing batters.
