Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .171 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .229 with a double, three home runs and five walks.

In 52.4% of his 21 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this year (33.3%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 21 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings