Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .171 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .229 with a double, three home runs and five walks.
- In 52.4% of his 21 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this year (33.3%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 21 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.45 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, one per game).
- The Astros are sending Garcia (1-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 5.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
