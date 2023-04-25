Francisco Mejia -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is batting .242 with two doubles and four walks.

In four of 11 games this season (36.4%), Mejia has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Mejia has had an RBI in four games this year.

In four games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings