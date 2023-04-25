Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Francisco Mejia -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is batting .242 with two doubles and four walks.
- In four of 11 games this season (36.4%), Mejia has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Mejia has had an RBI in four games this year.
- In four games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.45 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, one per game).
- Garcia gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 5.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.