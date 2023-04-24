On Monday, Yandy Diaz (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in total hits (23) this season while batting .307 with nine extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 13th in slugging.

Diaz will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Diaz has had a hit in 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits eight times (40.0%).

In six games this year, he has homered (30.0%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).

In nine games this year (45.0%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (25.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Astros Pitching Rankings