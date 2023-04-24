Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Wander Franco (.395 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the White Sox.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has nine doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .289.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 45th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- In 71.4% of his games this season (15 of 21), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (28.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 21), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this year (42.9%), Franco has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.22 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, one per game).
- Urquidy (1-1 with a 3.66 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.66 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .295 to opposing batters.
