On Monday, Wander Franco (.395 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the White Sox.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has nine doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .289.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 45th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

In 71.4% of his games this season (15 of 21), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (28.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 21), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this year (42.9%), Franco has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Astros Pitching Rankings