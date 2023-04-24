Randy Arozarena will lead the charge for the Tampa Bay Rays (19-3) on Monday, April 24, when they clash with Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (12-10) at Tropicana Field at 6:40 PM ET.

The Astros are +130 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Rays (-155). An 8.5-run total has been set in this game.

Rays vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley - TB (2-0, 2.61 ERA) vs Jose Urquidy - HOU (1-1, 3.66 ERA)

Rays vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 19, or 90.5%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have won all 16 games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays have a 7-2 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win three times (60%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given the Astros the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +130 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Astros have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Wander Franco 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+225) Manuel Margot 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +110 - 1st

