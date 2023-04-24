Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will take the field on Monday at Tropicana Field against Taj Bradley, who is projected to start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 48 total home runs, averaging 2.2 per game.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .534 slugging percentage.

The Rays have an MLB-best .282 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 6.8 runs per game (149 total).

The Rays have a league-best .355 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8 times per game, the seventh-fewest mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.71).

The Rays have the first-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.046).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Bradley (2-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Bradley is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per appearance on the hill.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Reds W 10-0 Away Taj Bradley Nick Lodolo 4/19/2023 Reds W 8-0 Away Drew Rasmussen Levi Stoudt 4/21/2023 White Sox W 8-7 Home Calvin Faucher Michael Kopech 4/22/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Shane McClanahan Dylan Cease 4/23/2023 White Sox W 4-1 Home Zach Eflin Lucas Giolito 4/24/2023 Astros - Home Taj Bradley Jose Urquidy 4/25/2023 Astros - Home Drew Rasmussen Luis Garcia 4/26/2023 Astros - Home Calvin Faucher Hunter Brown 4/27/2023 White Sox - Away Shane McClanahan Dylan Cease 4/28/2023 White Sox - Away Zach Eflin Lucas Giolito 4/29/2023 White Sox - Away Taj Bradley Lance Lynn

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.