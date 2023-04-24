Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Monday at 6:40 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Astros have +125 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Raysgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -150 +125 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 7-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have a 19-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 90.5% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a 16-1 record (winning 94.1% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this game.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 12 times this season for a 12-7-3 record against the over/under.

The Rays have played four games with a set run line, and have covered each time.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-0 6-3 11-1 8-2 13-2 6-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.