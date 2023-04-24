Rays vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Monday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (19-3) and the Houston Astros (12-10) squaring off at Tropicana Field (on April 24) at 6:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Rays.
The Tampa Bay Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (2-0, 2.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Jose Urquidy (1-1, 3.66 ERA).
Rays vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Astros 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rays covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- This season, the Rays have been favored 21 times and won 19, or 90.5%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has entered 16 games this season favored by -155 or more, and won each of those games.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- No team has scored more than the 149 runs Tampa Bay has this season.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.71).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 18
|@ Reds
|W 10-0
|Taj Bradley vs Nick Lodolo
|April 19
|@ Reds
|W 8-0
|Drew Rasmussen vs Levi Stoudt
|April 21
|White Sox
|W 8-7
|Calvin Faucher vs Michael Kopech
|April 22
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Shane McClanahan vs Dylan Cease
|April 23
|White Sox
|W 4-1
|Zach Eflin vs Lucas Giolito
|April 24
|Astros
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Jose Urquidy
|April 25
|Astros
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Luis Garcia
|April 26
|Astros
|-
|Calvin Faucher vs Hunter Brown
|April 27
|@ White Sox
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Dylan Cease
|April 28
|@ White Sox
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Lucas Giolito
|April 29
|@ White Sox
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Lance Lynn
