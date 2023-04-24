Monday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (19-3) and the Houston Astros (12-10) squaring off at Tropicana Field (on April 24) at 6:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Rays.

The Tampa Bay Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (2-0, 2.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Jose Urquidy (1-1, 3.66 ERA).

Rays vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Astros 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

This season, the Rays have been favored 21 times and won 19, or 90.5%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has entered 16 games this season favored by -155 or more, and won each of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Rays.

No team has scored more than the 149 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.71).

Rays Schedule