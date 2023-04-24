Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has an OPS of .970, fueled by an OBP of .409 to go with a slugging percentage of .561. All three of those stats are tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- He ranks seventh in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in 18 of 21 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this season (23.8%), leaving the park in 5.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Arozarena has an RBI in 12 of 21 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (61.9%), including three multi-run games (14.3%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|11 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (62.5%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.22 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 23 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Urquidy (1-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.66, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .295 batting average against him.
