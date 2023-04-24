How to Watch the Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday the Toronto Maple Leafs go on the road to square off with the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The Maple Leafs have a 2-1 edge in the series.
Tune in on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX as the Lightning and the Maple Leafs square off.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/22/2023
|Lightning
|Maple Leafs
|4-3 (F/OT) TOR
|4/20/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Lightning
|7-2 TOR
|4/18/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Lightning
|7-3 TB
|4/11/2023
|Lightning
|Maple Leafs
|4-3 TOR
|12/20/2022
|Maple Leafs
|Lightning
|4-1 TOR
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning rank 14th in goals against, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
- The Lightning's 280 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|82
|31
|80
|111
|98
|57
|100%
|Brayden Point
|82
|50
|44
|94
|45
|51
|50.5%
|Steven Stamkos
|81
|33
|51
|84
|54
|26
|53.8%
|Alex Killorn
|82
|28
|37
|65
|54
|40
|50%
|Brandon Hagel
|81
|30
|34
|64
|48
|92
|28.4%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs give up 2.7 goals per game (220 in total), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- With 278 goals (3.4 per game), the Maple Leafs have the league's ninth-best offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that span.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|80
|30
|69
|99
|94
|104
|0%
|William Nylander
|82
|40
|47
|87
|37
|70
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|74
|40
|45
|85
|55
|68
|52.5%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|33.3%
