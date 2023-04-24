The Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry included, take the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Lowry had 15 points in his last game, which ended in a 121-99 win against the Bucks.

Let's look at Lowry's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.2 7.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 2.8 Assists 3.5 5.1 4.0 PRA -- 20.4 14.1 PR -- 15.3 10.1 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.1



Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Bucks

Lowry has taken 8.8 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.9% and 6.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 10.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Lowry's opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 102.4 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Conceding 113.3 points per game, the Bucks are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 44.2 rebounds per game.

Giving up 23.9 assists per game, the Bucks are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Bucks are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 28 15 1 3 2 1 1 4/19/2023 18 5 4 3 1 0 1 4/16/2023 18 2 1 3 0 0 1

