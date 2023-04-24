Kevin Love and his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In a 121-99 win over the Bucks (his most recent game) Love put up six points and seven rebounds.

In this article we will break down Love's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.2 8.1 Rebounds 5.5 6.4 5.0 Assists -- 1.9 1.6 PRA -- 16.5 14.7 PR -- 14.6 13.1 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.6



Kevin Love Insights vs. the Bucks

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 14th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 113.3 points per game.

The Bucks are the 20th-ranked team in the league, conceding 44.2 rebounds per game.

The Bucks are the fifth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 23.9 assists per game.

The Bucks are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Love vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 21 6 7 2 2 1 1 4/19/2023 11 4 3 1 0 1 1 4/16/2023 23 18 8 1 4 0 0 2/24/2023 22 0 8 4 0 1 1 1/21/2023 18 5 7 0 1 0 0 12/21/2022 29 9 9 5 3 0 0 11/16/2022 20 5 7 3 1 0 0

