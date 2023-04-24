Josh Lowe -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has six doubles, four home runs and four walks while batting .345.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 16 games this season, with at least two hits in 43.8% of those games.

In 25.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 56.3% of his games this year (nine of 16), with two or more RBI five times (31.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 of 16 games (62.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (71.4%)

