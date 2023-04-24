Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Isaac Paredes (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has a double, three home runs and three walks while batting .209.
- In 10 of 20 games this season (50.0%) Paredes has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.0%).
- He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this season (30.0%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 20 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.22).
- The Astros rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, one per game).
- Urquidy makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.66 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.66, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .295 against him.
