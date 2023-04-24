On Monday, Isaac Paredes (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has a double, three home runs and three walks while batting .209.

In 10 of 20 games this season (50.0%) Paredes has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.0%).

He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this season (30.0%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 20 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings