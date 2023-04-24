The injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38) ahead of their NBA playoffs first round game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) currently features five players. The playoff matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, April 24 from FTX Arena.

Watch Bucks vs. Heat with Fubo!

The teams meet again after the Heat defeated the Bucks 121-99 on Saturday. Jimmy Butler led the Heat to the win with a team-leading 30 points. Khris Middleton scored 23 points in the Bucks' loss.

Rep your team with officially licensed Heat gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Bam Adebayo C Questionable Hamstring 20.4 9.2 3.2 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Glute 22.9 5.9 5.3 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2 Nikola Jovic PF Questionable Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Wesley Matthews: Out (Calf)

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Miami has put together a 19-6 record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

The Heat are tallying 116.4 points per contest over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 109.5.

Miami connects on 1.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 12 (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.1.

The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -7.5 218

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.