Heat vs. Bucks Injury Report Today - April 24
The injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38) ahead of their NBA playoffs first round game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) currently features five players. The playoff matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, April 24 from FTX Arena.
The teams meet again after the Heat defeated the Bucks 121-99 on Saturday. Jimmy Butler led the Heat to the win with a team-leading 30 points. Khris Middleton scored 23 points in the Bucks' loss.
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Victor Oladipo
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|10.7
|3.1
|3.5
|Bam Adebayo
|C
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|20.4
|9.2
|3.2
|Jimmy Butler
|SF
|Questionable
|Glute
|22.9
|5.9
|5.3
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Out
|Hand
|20.1
|5.4
|4.2
|Nikola Jovic
|PF
|Questionable
|Back
|5.5
|2.1
|0.7
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
Bucks Injuries: Wesley Matthews: Out (Calf)
Heat vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI
Heat Season Insights
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- Miami has put together a 19-6 record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.
- The Heat are tallying 116.4 points per contest over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 109.5.
- Miami connects on 1.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 12 (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.1.
- The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.
Heat vs. Bucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bucks
|-7.5
|218
