Player prop bet options for Bam Adebayo and others are available when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI

TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (-118) 9.5 (+100) 3.5 (-118)

Adebayo is averaging 20.4 points in the 2022-23 season, 0.9 more than Monday's prop total.

Adebayo's rebounding average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Monday's over/under.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-115) 6.5 (+105) 5.5 (-161) 0.5 (-154)

Jimmy Butler has scored 22.9 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 5.6 points fewer than Monday's points prop total.

Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (6.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Butler has connected on 0.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (-125) 3.5 (-139) 1.5 (-125) 2.5 (-175)

The 11.5 points Max Strus scores per game are 1.0 less than his prop total on Monday (12.5).

His rebounding average -- 3.2 per game -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).

Strus has averaged 2.1 assists this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet on Monday.

He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Monday (2.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Put your picks to the test and bet on Bucks vs. Heat player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jrue Holiday Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-115) 6.5 (+105) 5.5 (-161) 0.5 (-154)

Jrue Holiday's 19.3 points per game are 0.8 higher than Monday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (5.5).

Holiday has picked up 7.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Monday's prop bet (7.5).

He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.