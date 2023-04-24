In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat square off.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Bucks vs. Heat with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Miami is 29-14 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 11th.

The Heat put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks give up to opponents (113.3).

Miami is 19-6 when it scores more than 113.3 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat score 111.4 points per game, 3.9 more than on the road (107.5). Defensively they give up 110.2 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (109.3).

Miami concedes 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 on the road.

The Heat collect 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).

Heat Injuries