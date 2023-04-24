After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros (who will start Jose Urquidy) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has three doubles, a triple, five home runs and four walks while batting .373.

Ramirez enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .450 with two homers.

Ramirez has gotten a hit in 12 of 17 games this year (70.6%), including eight multi-hit games (47.1%).

He has gone deep in 29.4% of his games in 2023, and 7.8% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 35.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings