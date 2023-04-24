After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros (who will start Jose Urquidy) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez has three doubles, a triple, five home runs and four walks while batting .373.
  • Ramirez enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .450 with two homers.
  • Ramirez has gotten a hit in 12 of 17 games this year (70.6%), including eight multi-hit games (47.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 29.4% of his games in 2023, and 7.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 35.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.22 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, one per game).
  • Urquidy (1-1 with a 3.66 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed a 3.66 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .295 to his opponents.
