Gabe Vincent NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Bucks - April 24
Gabe Vincent and his Miami Heat teammates match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.
In this piece we'll dive into Vincent's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Bucks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|11.5
|9.4
|10.0
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.1
|2.0
|Assists
|2.5
|2.5
|3.0
|PRA
|--
|14
|15
|PR
|--
|11.5
|12
|3PM
|2.5
|1.7
|2.1
Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Bucks
- This season, Gabe Vincent has made 3.4 shots per game, which adds up to 7.1% of his team's total makes.
- Vincent is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
- Vincent's opponents, the Bucks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.
- The Bucks give up 113.3 points per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.
- On the glass, the Bucks are 20th in the league, conceding 44.2 rebounds per game.
- The Bucks are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 23.9 assists per contest.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks are 11th in the league, giving up 12.1 makes per contest.
Gabe Vincent vs. the Bucks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/22/2023
|18
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4/19/2023
|21
|16
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|4/16/2023
|33
|15
|2
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2/24/2023
|23
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/4/2023
|34
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1/14/2023
|40
|27
|3
|2
|5
|0
|5
|1/12/2023
|41
|28
|3
|6
|5
|0
|2
