Gabe Vincent and his Miami Heat teammates match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Vincent, in his most recent game (April 22 win against the Bucks) put up two points.

In this piece we'll dive into Vincent's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 9.4 10.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 2.0 Assists 2.5 2.5 3.0 PRA -- 14 15 PR -- 11.5 12 3PM 2.5 1.7 2.1



Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Gabe Vincent has made 3.4 shots per game, which adds up to 7.1% of his team's total makes.

Vincent is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Vincent's opponents, the Bucks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Bucks give up 113.3 points per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Bucks are 20th in the league, conceding 44.2 rebounds per game.

The Bucks are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 23.9 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks are 11th in the league, giving up 12.1 makes per contest.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 18 2 1 2 0 0 1 4/19/2023 21 16 0 3 4 0 0 4/16/2023 33 15 2 6 4 0 0 2/24/2023 23 2 1 1 0 0 0 2/4/2023 34 7 3 1 1 0 3 1/14/2023 40 27 3 2 5 0 5 1/12/2023 41 28 3 6 5 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.