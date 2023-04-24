After going 1-for-3 with a double in his last game, Christian Bethancourt and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt is batting .273 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.
  • Bethancourt is batting .333 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Bethancourt has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this season (nine of 13), with multiple hits three times (23.1%).
  • In 30.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In five games this year, Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 53.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (23.1%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.22).
  • The Astros rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, one per game).
  • Urquidy (1-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up a 3.66 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .295 to his opponents.
