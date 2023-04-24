After going 1-for-3 with a double in his last game, Christian Bethancourt and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .273 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Bethancourt is batting .333 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Bethancourt has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this season (nine of 13), with multiple hits three times (23.1%).

In 30.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this year, Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 53.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (23.1%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

