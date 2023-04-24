Caleb Martin and his Miami Heat teammates take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In a 121-99 win over the Bucks (his last action) Martin put up 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

Now let's examine Martin's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.6 8.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 4.2 Assists -- 1.6 2.0 PRA -- 16 15 PR -- 14.4 13 3PM 1.5 1.2 0.7



Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Bucks

Martin has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 7.8% and 7.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Conceding 113.3 points per game, the Bucks are the 14th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Bucks are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 44.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are ranked fifth in the league, conceding 23.9 per game.

The Bucks give up 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

Caleb Martin vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 33 12 11 2 1 0 2 4/19/2023 29 15 1 6 2 0 1 4/16/2023 26 15 3 0 2 0 0 2/24/2023 26 17 5 1 2 3 0 2/4/2023 31 17 9 1 2 1 0

