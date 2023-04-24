In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will be seeking a win against Miami Heat.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI

TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Bucks' +298 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while giving up 113.3 per outing (14th in the league).

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and give up 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

These teams average 226.4 points per game between them, 7.4 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams score 223.1 points per game combined, 4.1 more points than this contest's over/under.

Milwaukee has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

Bucks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Giannis Antetokounmpo 26.5 -115 31.1 Khris Middleton 19.5 -115 15.1 Jrue Holiday 17.5 -110 19.3 Brook Lopez 14.5 -115 15.9 Grayson Allen 10.5 -110 10.4

