Wander Franco -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on April 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco is hitting .288 with eight doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Franco has gotten a hit in 14 of 20 games this year (70.0%), with more than one hit on six occasions (30.0%).

He has hit a home run in four games this season (20.0%), homering in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Franco has an RBI in nine of 20 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings