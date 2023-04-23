Sunday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (18-3) and the Chicago White Sox (7-14) clashing at Tropicana Field (on April 23) at 1:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Rays.

The Tampa Bay Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (2-0, 3.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Lucas Giolito (1-1, 4.29 ERA).

Rays vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-2.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 18, or 90%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 15-1 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The Rays have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (145) in baseball so far this year.

The Rays have a 2.79 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule