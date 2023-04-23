Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays (18-3) will be seeking a series sweep when they face off against the Chicago White Sox (7-14) at Tropicana Field on Sunday, April 23. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +125. The game's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (2-0, 3.27 ERA) vs Lucas Giolito - CHW (1-1, 4.29 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rays versus White Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rays (-150) in this matchup, means that you think the Rays will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Yandy Díaz hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rays vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 18 out of the 20 games, or 90%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have gone 15-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (93.8% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 7-2 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win two times (16.7%) in those contests.

The White Sox have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +125 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The White Sox have played as underdogs seven times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +110 - 1st

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.