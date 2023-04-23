Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will hit the field against the Tampa Bay Rays and starter Zach Eflin on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average 2.2 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 46 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .535 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .286 batting average leads the majors.

Tampa Bay is the top-scoring team in MLB action, averaging 6.9 runs per game (145 total).

The Rays are the top team in baseball this season with a .358 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.1 times per game, the eighth-fewest mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 2.79 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the first-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.080).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays are sending Eflin (2-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.

In his last time out on Friday, April 7, the right-hander threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/17/2023 Reds L 8-1 Away Jalen Beeks Hunter Greene 4/18/2023 Reds W 10-0 Away Taj Bradley Nick Lodolo 4/19/2023 Reds W 8-0 Away Drew Rasmussen Levi Stoudt 4/21/2023 White Sox W 8-7 Home Calvin Faucher Michael Kopech 4/22/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Shane McClanahan Dylan Cease 4/23/2023 White Sox - Home Zach Eflin Lucas Giolito 4/24/2023 Astros - Home Taj Bradley Jose Urquidy 4/25/2023 Astros - Home Drew Rasmussen Luis Garcia 4/26/2023 Astros - Home Calvin Faucher Hunter Brown 4/27/2023 White Sox - Away Shane McClanahan Dylan Cease 4/28/2023 White Sox - Away Zach Eflin Lance Lynn

