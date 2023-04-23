The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox will play on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 1:40 PM ET, with Yandy Diaz and Luis Robert among those expected to step up at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +125 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Rays vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -150 +125 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have gone 18-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 90% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 15-1 (93.8%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 60%.

In the 21 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-6-3).

The Rays have collected a 4-0-0 record ATS this season (covering 100% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-0 6-3 10-1 8-2 12-2 6-1

