After hitting .341 with three home runs, two walks and 11 RBI in his past 10 games, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lucas Giolito) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

He collected four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.575) thanks to eight extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks seventh in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Arozarena enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .500 with two homers.

In 90.0% of his games this year (18 of 20), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (40.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 25.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 60.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 13 of 20 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 11 (91.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

