Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After hitting .341 with three home runs, two walks and 11 RBI in his past 10 games, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lucas Giolito) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
He collected four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.575) thanks to eight extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks seventh in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Arozarena enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .500 with two homers.
- In 90.0% of his games this year (18 of 20), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (40.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 60.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 13 of 20 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|11 (91.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (62.5%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Giolito (1-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.29 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.29), 49th in WHIP (1.238), and 23rd in K/9 (9.9).
